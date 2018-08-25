PLUM, Pa. - 5:43 P.M. UPDATE: A Monroeville man drowned while fishing on the Allegheny River with a friend, according to Plum police.
We have a crew at the scene working to learn more about how it happened for Channel 11 News at 6.
Gregory Rudcki, 51, jumped into the water around 10:30 a.m. and began to struggle to stay afloat, Lt. Lanny R. Conley said. His friend through him a flotation device, but Rudcki began to swim toward shore before disappearing underwater.
The friend called 911 from the boat. Emergency personnel found Rudcki's body just before 2 p.m. about 15 feet from shore, police said.
Allegheny County Police and the state Fish & Boat Commission are investigating.
ORIGINAL STORY
Dive teams are preparing to go into the Allegheny River after reports of a drowning in Plum.
Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 there is police and first responder activity in the 300 block of Barking Road.
Divers are going into the water along the Allegheny River in Plum Borough after a person reportedly drown #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9Dc8NULUSC— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) August 25, 2018
According to one of our photographers at the scene, the Monroeville Dive Team is present.
Allegheny County police were also on the scene.
