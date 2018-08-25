  • High school football player dies after suffering cardiac arrest during game

    By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - People in Byhalia, Mississippi are mourning the death of Dennis Mitchell, a high school football player, after he suffered cardiac arrest during a game and later died at the hospital.

    Byhalia High varsity football competed against Coahoma County Friday night.

    Mitchell got hurt, then began throwing up on the field, WHBQ reported.

    Mitchell was taken out of the game but then asked to be put back in the game, according to close friends.

    When Mitchell started playing again, he went into cardiac arrest.

    Mitchell was then rushed to the hospital, where he had a seizure. Mitchell was later pronounced dead.

    Byhalia High School released the following statement regarding the player's death:

    “Our BHS family mourns the loss of Dennis Mitchell, a beloved student-athlete who collapsed on the field during Friday night’s game at Coahoma. Please keep his family, our coaches, the team, students, administrators, faculty, and staff in your thoughts and prayers.”

     
     

