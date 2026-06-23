Allegheny General Hospital completes $19 million cardiac lab expansion

PITTSBURGH — A $19 million expansion of Allegheny General Hospital’s cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology labs has been completed at the AHN Cardiovascular Institute.

AGH’s AHN Cardiovascular Institute now has all of its facilities on the same floor at Allegheny General Hospital, which is AHN’s largest hospital on the North Side of Pittsburgh and an academic medical center. It has three catheterization labs, three electrophysiology labs, two procedural rooms and a hybrid surgical suite that can be used for either catheterization or electrophysiology procedures.

The renovation of existing space and the expansion are part of AHN Allegheny General’s Mario Lemieux Center for Heart Rhythm Care. That was sparked in 2024 with a $5 million donation from the Mario Lemieux Foundation and Highmark Health.

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