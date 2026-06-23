At least 1 injured in crash along Route 30 in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash involving two SUVs along a busy roadway in Westmoreland County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened along Route 30 between Old Route 30 and Georges Station Road around 2:30 a.m.

Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

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