Person taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into creek in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — A vehicle has crashed into a creek in Etna, prompting a large response from first responders.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the area of Dewey Street and Crescent Street at 7:29 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said one person was taken to a hospital from the scene. Their status is unknown at this time.

Channel 11 saw a vehicle on its roof in Pine Creek. Crews were also working in the water.

A Channel 11 crew is at the scene and actively working to learn more. Check back in for more updates as they are made available on this developing story.

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