Allegheny Health Network’s ‘Art of Caring’ exhibit featured at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network’s ‘Art of Caring’ exhibit is making its next stop at PNC Park. Featuring medical scrubs donated by dozens of AHN clinicians and staff members, the 5-foot-by-10-foot art display will be stationed on the Highmark Riverwalk throughout the Pirates’ homestand against the Los Angeles Angels.

Designed and built by Pittsburgh artists, the exhibit serves as a visual representation of AHN caregivers.

The donated medical scrubs are attached to a hand-built wooden stand and frame that weighs more than 550 pounds. The stand was made using a Japanese woodworking technique known as ‘sashimono’ which entails the assembly of wooden items without the use of nails.

Accompanying the artwork is a video featuring clinicians and staff members who respond to the question, “If your scrubs could talk, what would they say?”

Throughout the homestand, caregivers across the region are offered a special ticket package to attend any of the three games against the Angels. AHN nurses who participated in the ‘We See You’ campaign will take the field to be recognized during the game on Tuesday, May 7.

