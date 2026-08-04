Allegiant offers special nonstop flights for Steelers fans traveling to Jacksonville in December

PITTSBURGH — Allegiant announced a special nonstop flight for Pittsburgh Steelers fans traveling to an away game in Florida later this year.

The flight will transport fans to the matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 14.

The route is one of seven limited-time options the airline is providing to connect fans with the most anticipated games of the season.

The special flight made specifically for football fans departs from Pittsburgh on Dec. 13 and returns from Jacksonville on Dec. 15.

Tickets for the route are already available on Allegiant’s website.

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