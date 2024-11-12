Local

Amber Alert issued for girl, 7, missing from Ohio, roughly an hour from Pittsburgh

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Charles Alexander (left), suspect's vehicle and Oaklynn Alexander

EMPIRE, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl who is missing from Empire, Ohio, about an hour away from Pittsburgh.

Oaklynn Alexander, 7, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes.

Police say the suspect, Charles Alexander, 43, could be driving a 2023 Ford F-650 U-Haul truck with Arizona plate AL74169.

Originally, police said Charles Alexander was driving a gray 2018 Ford F150 with heavy damage to the rear and Ohio plate HPP3057. That truck has since been found unoccupied.

Charles Alexander is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-262-3764 or 911.

