AMC theater in Waterfront gets remodeled interior, updated concessions area

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Movie fans can enjoy an enhanced experience at the newly renovated AMC theater in The Waterfront.

The theater in West Homestead now features a remodeled interior, spanning the lobby, hallways and restrooms. Flooring, lighting and the concessions area also got updates.

Guests who are over 21 can purchase beer, wine and cocktails from an all-new MacGuffins Bar.

Every regular, non-Premium Large Format auditorium features AMC signature seating.

The upgrades were completed in October.

