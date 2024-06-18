American Community Survey update reveals population changes for Pittsburgh — with key asterisk

PITTSBURGH — A major asterisk all but buries the lead when it comes to a new analysis by the University Center for Social and Urban Research at the University of Pittsburgh on population trends in the region generated from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

After decades of morale-sapping population declines for Pittsburgh and its surrounding region, UCSUR reports the census data shows the city’s overall population to be stable or perhaps increasing slightly amid lots of major changes at the neighborhood level.

The UCSUR analysis shows a “slight net increase” in population for the city between 2010 and 2020 marking the first decade in which that’s happened since 1940.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group