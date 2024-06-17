Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for some counties amid heat wave across Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — Showers and a few storms are possible through the evening hours. A few storms could become severe and bring strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, lightning, hail and a downburst can’t be ruled out. Very warm and humid overnight, with temperatures only falling to the low 70s.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Beaver and Washington Counties until 4:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties until 5 p.m.

The 90s continue in the forecast through the work week and possibly into the start of the weekend. Due to the heat and humidity, there will be another chance of a few showers or storms in spots on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Center has issued a Heat Advisory for our area that will be in effect through Friday. High temperatures will easily push into the low to mid-90s through the week. Heat index values will reach 100 degrees or hotter at times.

Heat Index The Heat Index for Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Make sure to be prepared and find ways to keep you and your family cool, watch for signs of heat-related illnesses during this hot stretch. Make sure to stay out of the sun, stay in air-conditioning, keep hydrated, and keep pets out of the heat.

