American Eagle Outfitters launches new foundation

PITTSBURGH — American Eagle Outfitters has launched a foundation that the Pittsburgh-based retailer described as an extension of its long-standing commitment to support causes that improve the lives of teens and young adults.

The AE Foundation formalizes the company’s philanthropic efforts and underscores the brand’s pledge to champion mental health and well-being, empower authenticity and uplift its customer community.

Its signature grants contribute up to $100,000 and the new foundation also allocates smaller, localized community grants to grassroots organizations that provide access to mental health and well-being resources.

