Wanted man falls through ceiling while trying to evade arrest in Pittsburgh, sheriff’s office says

PITTSBURGH — A wanted man formerly from McKees Rocks was arrested Wednesday after falling through a ceiling while trying to evade arrest, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced.

David Smith, 45, who now lives in Delaware, has been a fugitive since August 2023, when a warrant was issued for his arrest for a probation violation. The sheriff’s office said the violation was connected to a February 2023 guilty plea on gun and drug charges. Smith also has an active bench warrant out of Delaware for an unrelated probation violation.

This week, detectives from the sheriff’s office learned that Smith was staying at a home on Sorento Street in Pittsburgh. When detectives arrived at the home Wednesday morning, a woman let them in claiming she didn’t know where Smith was.

Detectives then began to search for Smith. They eventually suspected that Smith was in the home’s attic and attempted to remove the access panel. While doing that, a foot came through the ceiling before being pulled back into the attic.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives began commanding Smith to surrender as they heard him walking around the attack. Less than a minute later, Smith fell through the ceiling in a nearby bedroom and was taken into custody.

Smith had minor scrapes from the fall and did not require medical attention. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

