Crews battling massive fire in Ross Township; 1 person injured

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are battling a massive fire in Ross Township.

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Babcock Boulevard, between Cemetery Lane and Rochester Road, just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene can see huge clouds of smoke billowing into the air as crews fight the fire.

One person was taken to a local hospital from the scene.

