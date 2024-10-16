Crews battling massive fire in Ross Township; 1 person injured

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are battling a massive fire in Ross Township.

>> CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT THE SCENE <<

The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Babcock Boulevard, between Cemetery Lane and Rochester Road, just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene can see huge clouds of smoke billowing into the air as crews fight the fire.

One person was taken to a local hospital from the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group