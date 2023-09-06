Andrew McCutchen has partial tear in left Achilles; season effectively over

Pittsburgh Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk informed members of the media at PNC Park on Tuesday that Andrew McCutchen is being placed on the 10-day injured list with a partial tear in his left Achilles tendon.

The injury will keep McCutchen in a walking boot for the next six weeks, effectively ending his 2023 season. Surgery is not currently being discussed as an option in McCutchen’s recovery.

Though the Pirates wouldn’t explicitly state that McCutchen’s season is officially over, six weeks in a walking boot draws past the end of the regular season.

