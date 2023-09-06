Local

Andrew McCutchen has partial tear in left Achilles; season effectively over

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Pirates Cardinals Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen celebrates a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals with teammates Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) and Connor Joe (2) following a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk informed members of the media at PNC Park on Tuesday that Andrew McCutchen is being placed on the 10-day injured list with a partial tear in his left Achilles tendon.

The injury will keep McCutchen in a walking boot for the next six weeks, effectively ending his 2023 season. Surgery is not currently being discussed as an option in McCutchen’s recovery.

Though the Pirates wouldn’t explicitly state that McCutchen’s season is officially over, six weeks in a walking boot draws past the end of the regular season.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Tractor-trailer crosses center lane, crashes into oncoming traffic on I-79, trooper says
  • Suspect shot, killed during narcotics investigation at North Huntingdon motel
  • Pitt student attacked, badly beaten in Oakland
  • VIDEO: Belle Vernon Area School District votes to hire former Plum superintendent
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read