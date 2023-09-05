State police investigating shooting at North Huntingdon motel

NORTH HUNTINGDON — Pennsylvania State Police says there is no threat to the public following a shooting in North Huntingdon.

PHOTOS: Major police presence responds to incident in North Huntingdon

In a press conference, Trooper Tristan Tappe said the shooting happened at the Huntingdon Inn Motel along Route 30. She said many agencies responded to investigate and the Attorney General’s office is on scene.

There was no immediate information available about any injuries or if anyone was in custody.

A major police presence is still in the area. PSP is the lead agency in the investigation.

North Huntingdown Township asked people to avoid Route 30 and Carpenter Lane and said Stewartsville Elementary was on lockdown. The Norwin School District superintendent told Channel 11 News the dismissal of high school students was being delayed.

The lockdowns have since been lifted and high school student dismissal began again at 2:45 p.m.

A man told Channel 11 he was going to get his haircut at a barbershop when he saw police show up at the motel next door. He said he heard about 15 gunshots.

