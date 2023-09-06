Local

Tractor-trailer crash snarling traffic on I-79

By WPXI.com News Staff

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has traffic backed up along Interstate 79.

It happened just after 8:15 a.m. in Franklin Park near the Nicholson Road Exit.

Trooper Rocco Gagliardi with Pennsylvania State Police said a tractor-trailer traveling in the northbound lanes crossed over, hitting vehicles in the southbound lanes.

At least one person was injured but none of the injuries was life-threatening, he said.

The northbound lanes are clear but traffic is slow and the southbound lanes remain closed.

Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

