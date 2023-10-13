Another 2 guns caught hours apart at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men are facing a stiff financial penalty after they brought handguns through the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint Thursday.

According to Transportation Security Administration, these catches make for five guns caught at the checkpoint in the last eight days.

“If you own a firearm and plan to fly, I urge you to search each item that you have packed in your messenger bag, knapsack, roller bag, handbag or any other bag that you plan to carry onto the plane, “said TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport Karen Keys-Turner. “We are seeing too many travelers bringing guns to our checkpoints. We are seeing people both with and without gun permits showing up with their firearms. Even if you have a permit to carry, you cannot bring it through a checkpoint and onto a plane.

A Mississippi man is facing charges after police say he tried to take a loaded 9mm handgun through the checkpoint in his carry-on bag. He didn’t have a valid concealed carry permit and was a person not to possess a firearm under Pennsylvania law.

Hours later, a man from Imperial was caught with a .380 caliber handgun packed with a loaded magazine. The gun was confiscated.

“Our officers are vigilant and yesterday they prevented two deadly weapons from getting onto an airplane. People who bring their guns to our checkpoints create a potentially dangerous situation through their own actions,” Keys-Turner added. “Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

