2 men arrested, accused of manufacturing crack cocaine in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Two men accused of manufacturing crack cocaine in McKees Rocks have been arrested.

According to McKees Rocks police, Keith Gary and Michael Philias were taken into custody after a building in Hays Manor was searched.

The operation was reportedly taking place in Building 17 of Hays Manor.

Both men are in the Allegheny County Jail.

