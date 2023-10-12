Family of late North Allegheny custodian turns students’ memories into children’s book

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — The North Allegheny School District is remembering a custodian who passed away earlier this year.

Kevin Cavlovich died in January at just 30 years old.

The school community supported his family during the difficult time, as students shared stories of “Mr. Kevin.”

The Cavlovich family has used those stories as inspiration to write a book.

“We were looking for a way to turn our pain into purpose after we received these lovely notes from the students my mom had the inspiration for a children’s book,” his sister explained.

The book is called ‘Looking for Kindness’ and is selling for $10 per copy.

You can purchase the book at Barnes and Noble or on Amazon.

