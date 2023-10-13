Pro-Palestinian rally planned for Friday afternoon in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A pro-Palestinian rally is planned for Friday in Pittsburgh as the war in Israel rages on.

The rally is planned for 3 p.m. in Oakland, amidst Pitt’s Homecoming festivities.

Shawn Brokos, the Director of Community Security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has spent the last week working with more than 60 Jewish organizations across the area tightening security and preparing for any possible threats as a result of the intensifying conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“We’re taking the necessary precautions and keeping our community as informed as possible. We are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Brokos said.

This comes as the plans for a pro-Palestine rally have circulated on social media.

It’s set to take place at 3:00 Friday afternoon at the corner of Bigelow Boulevard and Forbes Avenue on the Pitt campus in Oakland.

Brokos says she’s aware of the rally and has been in contact with local, state, and federal law enforcement but has not discovered any credible threats.

“Our plan is this, if we learn of something concerning, we’ll adapt to it, but as of now, tomorrow is business as usual,” Brokos said.

Just about a mile and a half down the road from the rally, Temple Sinai in Squirrel Hill is set to host a prayer service Friday at 7 p.m. to support Israel and call for peace.

Brokos is encouraging all Jewish community members to go about their worship this weekend as they normally would but just to remain vigilant.

“If we live in fear, then the enemy has won. We have no reason, as we stand here right now, to believe that there are any credible threats against our Pittsburgh Jewish community. Celebrate your faith, go about your daily business, but be situationally aware and be prepared to change if something does happen,” Brokos said.

