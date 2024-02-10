Another warm day Saturday; scattered showers likely in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s our warmest morning of the week, with temperatures near 50 degrees. Despite extensive cloud cover, highs will be near 60 again in most areas. A few showers will move through from time to time, with the best chance of showers or even a thunderstorm northeast of Pittsburgh this afternoon.

Colder air finally moves back in tonight, with lows tomorrow morning in the 30s. Sunday will still be warmer than average — but it’s a step closer to seasonable levels.

A strong area of low pressure will move north Monday night, running into colder air and leading to heavy snow somewhere in the viewing area early Tuesday morning. Right now, the highest confidence for several inches of snow is north of Pittsburgh, with temperatures more marginal further south.

Stay tuned as Severe Weather Team 11 monitors the changes, as any small wobble in the track could affect snowfall totals.

