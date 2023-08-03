Apartments, parking, new grocer listed in new development plan for Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — A new plan has been proposed to make some key changes on Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield.

The new development will span from Howley Street to Ella Street and include 248 new apartments and a brand-new grocer. It will also include parking and outdoor space.

Pittsburgh-based Echo Realty said the plan could begin as soon as 2025.

Sam Spearing, the development manager, said people have been asking for the changes for years.

“A lot of the things included in this development are the things that people want to see, the grocery store being the key element,” said Spearing.

120 parking spaces will be available to the public and about 200 spaces for renters.

A percentage of the units are required to be affordable, something young people say would be a welcome change.

“It would help the younger generation age 20 and up.” Gabbreyanna Brenstein said. ”You can’t spend all your money on just groceries and bills so affordable housing that’s actually affordable not 1000 dollars a month might be acceptable.”

The zoning meeting for the project is scheduled for next week.

