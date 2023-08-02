Local

Check your numbers: $10K Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — While no one is bringing home a $1.1 billion grand prize after last night’s Mega Millions drawing, some Pennsylvania lottery players are feeling lucky.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reports five players in the state matched four out of the five white balls and the Mega Ball, winning a $10,000 prize each.

According to the Mega Millions website, six people matched the five white balls but not the Mega Ball. Two of the winners were in California, with one winner each in Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin.

With no one winning the Tuesday jackpot, the grand prize is now estimated to be $1.25 billion.

