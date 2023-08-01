Iconic piece of Pee-wee Herman memorabilia on display at Pittsburgh museum

PITTSBURGH — A part of Paul Reubens’ legacy lives on at a Pittsburgh museum.

Bicycle Heaven, located in the Casey Industrial Park on the city’s North Side, has a unique piece of Reubens’ history on display.

The bike shop and museum has one of 12 bikes made for one of the Pee-wee Herman movies — Reubens’ most well-known character.

Owner Craig Morrow tells Channel 11 his shop has had the bike for at least 10 years. Reubens had two of the bikes and the Bicycle Museum of America has another.

