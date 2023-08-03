Man in custody after jumping into Monongahela River to avoid arrest for carjacking, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after police said he jumped into the Monongahela River to avoid being arrested in connection to a carjacking on Wednesday evening.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the Duck Hollow Trail parking area at 7:10 p.m.

Police said a man on a bicycle threatened two males at their vehicle and implied he had a weapon, demanding the keys to the vehicle.

When the suspect was given the keys, he allegedly left on his bicycle.

Police in the area identified the suspect and made contact before he resisted arrest and jumped into the Monongahela River.

Officers extended a life preserver to the suspect, and after he originally refused it, he put it on and allegedly continued swimming further from shore.

When River Rescue arrived to the scene, the suspect began fighting with divers and the Pittsburgh police boat operator.

Police put on life preservers and swam out to arrest him.

He is now in the Allegheny County Jail and faces charges including robbery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Police have not identified the suspect.

