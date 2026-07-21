In apology note, Allegheny County previews more support for 911 operators

Allegheny County is giving workers a sneak peek at the changes coming to address an ongoing mental health crisis in the county’s 911 department as it tries to mitigate the fallout from insensitive comments made by a high-profile employee last week.

The note was made in response to county spokeswoman Abigail Gardner’s Instagram video telling a Pittsburgh radio show host to jump off a bridge.

Gardner recorded the video while wearing an Allegheny EMS polo. The department lost one 911 operator to suicide earlier this year and had a second make an attempt on their own life.

Suicide rates are high among dispatchers, according to studies by various organizations. A recent study by New York State found 21% of dispatchers surveyed reported suicidal ideation.

Gardner, who has served as the communications director since January of 2024 and has held various public relations roles since 2006, has since apologized for her comment.

“We have had many employees reach out in the last 48 hours about this incident,” County Manager John Fournier wrote to employees in an email. “Your feelings and your thoughts are acknowledged, in many cases justified, and please know that we have felt the impact of your words.”

Fournier provided updates from an ongoing initiative to improve morale and mental health in the emergency services department, particularly for dispatchers. He said a security assessment of the 911 center was underway and dispatchers would soon have access to the same mental health services as the county’s major crimes detectives. He promised a formalized proposal for the latter by the end of the month.

“I ask that you give us an opportunity over the next weeks and months to show you through our actions that we are committed to improving the support that we give you as employees, and to making a meaningful difference in your workplace,” Fournier wrote.

It’s not clear if EMS workers were ready to accept Gardner’s apology, which could play a factor in whether she’s allowed to remain in her role. WPXI reached out to the union representing the county’s dispatchers Monday but did not get a response.

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