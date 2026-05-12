Applications open for Pittsburgh’s City Cuts program, providing free lawn cuts for some residents

PITTSBURGH — Applications are now open for the fully funded City Cuts program in the City of Pittsburgh, Mayor Corey O’Connor announced on Tuesday.

This initiative provides free lawn cutting services to eligible city residents.

The City Cuts program is funded with $300,000 and offers lawn cutting from local contractors twice per month, with services scheduled to begin in early June and continue into the fall.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor highlighted his administration’s commitment to the program.

“When my administration saw that City Cuts wasn’t funded in the 2026 budget, it became one our priorities to put funding back in for it,” O’Connor said. “City Cuts helps our vulnerable neighbors maintain their lawn and have pride in their property while also investing in local landscaping businesses. These are the investments and details that make our neighborhoods more vibrant and welcoming.”

To be eligible for the free service, applicants must be City of Pittsburgh residents and own or be responsible for the grass cutting of their property. They must also lack the means to mow their lawns and meet one or more specific requirements. These include being 62 years or older, being a veteran, having a disability that prevents grass cutting or having an income 150% below the Federal Poverty Guideline.

Space in the program is limited. Eligible residents are registered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents interested in checking their eligibility and registering for the program can contact 311 by dialing 311 or 412-255-2621. Additional information and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the City Cuts website.

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