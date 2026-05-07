Arnold Palmer Regional Airport holds disaster drill with help of many volunteers

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport held a drill to help them prepare to handle grave emergencies.

Hundreds of people came out to participate in the airport’s disaster drill on Wednesday.

“It’s a great way to assist the volunteers who actually come and respond to emergencies,” volunteer Sarah Beatovich said.

Volunteers acted as casualties of an air disaster so first responders could prepare.

Four school buses were used to simulate planes that caught on fire.

First responders went through the actions of what it would be like to treat people with jet fuel on their bodies.

The airport completes this type of drill every three years, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

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