Federal union jobs are being cut in Pittsburgh.

And, the announcement came as a surprise to some employees.

“When I logged into my computer, I received my notice,” one employee told Channel 11.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Talia Kirkland looks at how the job cuts will have a ripple effect at hospitals and fire departments.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group