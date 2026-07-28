Assisted living facility hit with consumer alert over elevated cooler temperatures

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An assisted living facility in Kennedy Township was hit with a consumer alert on Monday.

An inspection report from the Allegheny County Health Department lists six violations found at Caring Heights Community Care & Rehabilitation Center, only one of which was considered high risk for foodborne illness.

That high-risk violation had to do with cold holding temperatures. The report states that elevated temperatures were noted in the walk-in cooler -- cooked noodles were 47 degrees, pickles in brine were 48 degrees and a single serving carton of milk was 27 degrees. All of those items were discarded during the inspection.

In the medium-risk category, the report flags the ambient temperatures of two coolers. The walk-in cooler had an ambient air temperature of 48 degrees during the inspection, and a temperature log showed that in the previous week the temperatures were consistently 42 degrees or higher.

An upright two-door cooler also had elevated temperatures, typically fluctuating between 44-50 degrees.

The report also calls out a “lack of active managerial control” in the medium-risk level, since “inadequate action” was taken by the facility to repair the malfunctioning walk-in cooler.

The health department says the consumer alert can be removed once the walk-in cooler is serviced and the holding temperature is below 41 degrees.

If that’s not done before Aug. 5, the facility will be ordered closed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group