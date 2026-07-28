1 arrested following crash involving stolen car in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. —

One person is in custody following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Brentwood late Monday.

The vehicle was traveling from Munhall through the South Hills area. Brentwood Police said that before a traffic stop could be initiated, the vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane of traffic on Route 51, resulting in a crash near Stilley Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Police said two occupants in the stolen vehicle got out and ran.

Castle Shannon Police assisted with their drone, which helped track down one of the suspects. The second suspect was not found.

The driver of the car that was hit had minor injuries.

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