Investigation into high school sextortion ring leads to arrest of adult, detectives say

Word is beginning to spread around the Peters Township community about an arrest in relation to the high school sextortion ring that came to light earlier this year.

Detectives just arrested Aaron White because they say he was exchanging sexually explicit text messages, videos and pictures with a teenage boy.

That teenage boy was already a victim of a sex trafficking and sextortion operation that targeted Peters High School students — and was allegedly run by their senior class president, Zachariah Meyers.

Detectives tell Channel 11 they found White’s messages when they searched the victim’s phone - and saw White was communicating with the boy through Snapchat, under the username “Whitey_1896.”

That account was traced to a PCT.edu email address, which is the email domain for Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.

Channel 11 contacted attorney Amy Mathieu — who is representing several of the Peters High School victims.

She told us, in part, that she’s not surprised an adult is now charged, and she’s thankful that police are taking it seriously.

White posted bond on Monday and is scheduled to be in court for his preliminary hearing in August.

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