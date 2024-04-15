August Wilson Birthday Celebration Block Party will celebrate Pittsburgh-born playwright

PITTSBURGH — The August Wilson Birthday Celebration Block Party returns April 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the August Wilson House, 1727 Bedford Avenue in the Hill District.

The free, family-friendly event marks the birthday of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

In addition to tours of Wilson’s birth home, the event will feature over 150 vendors, children’s activities, a foam party, lip sync battle, food trucks and musical performances.

This year’s block party will also celebrate Wilson’s plays. Wilson made his Broadway debut in 1984 with “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” He earned a Pulitzer Prize in 1987 for “Fences” and in 1990 for “The Piano Lesson.”

For more information, visit www.AugustWilsonHouse.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group