Multiple people injured after vehicle crashes into trees in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into trees in Westmoreland County.

Investigators say multiple people were taken to a hospital but were unable to say exactly how many at this time.

A vehicle was sitting between two pine trees and appeared to have flipped onto its roof.

A medical helicopter was taking off from the scene when Channel 11 arrived.

Pennsylvania State Police say the road will be closed for several hours as they investigate. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police and the Hempfield Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

