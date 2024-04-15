Suspects who caused damage to Jefferson Hills homes sought by police

The Jefferson Hills Police Department is investigating several criminal mischief incidents from around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, when three juveniles entered properties in the Castor Lane/Scenic Court area.

The juveniles were captured on multiple home security cameras, punching and kicking residents’ doors and windows, causing damage, before running off, according to the department.

The juveniles are described as between 15 to 18-year-old males with their faces covered.

Anyone with information or additional video is asked to contact the department via Allegheny County 911.

