Baby buffalo born at South Park Game Preserve

SOUTH PARK, Pa. — The South Park Game Preserve has welcomed its first baby buffalo of the year.

Kai was born to parents Lily and Big Head.

The preserve is expecting another baby to be born this year, as well.

“Stop by and say hello to Buffalo baby Kai and congratulate mom Lily and sister Takoda! And we’ll keep an eye on supermom Rosie with our fingers crossed. The Buffalo are in the Sesqui Field so hopefully you can catch the family at the top near Sesqui Drive. Always the best place to see the Buffalo family!” the preserve said in a Facebook post.

The South Park preserve now has 12 buffalo.

