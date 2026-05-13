Pittsburgh woman, 80, charged with stealing over $200K from elderly man with dementia

PITTSBURGH — An 80-year-old Pittsburgh woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing over $200,000 from an incapacitated elderly man with dementia.

Susan Larkin, of Garfield, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim formed an online relationship with Larkin in 2023 after relocating to the Pittsburgh area. The victim then moved in with Larkin and was reportedly isolated from his children and family, who were aware of his declining mental state. The alleged theft was discovered in 2025 after the victim moved back in with his son.

Investigators found that Larkin allegedly wrote a check for $220,000 from the victim’s bank account directly to herself and deposited it into her own account.

The criminal complaint further states that Larkin used the victim’s bank account and funds to pay for her personal expenses, providing no benefit to the victim. The total amount of funds allegedly stolen is $223,773.99.

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