Bank robbed in Lawrence County, police looking for suspect

NESHANNOCK, Pa. — A bank was robbed in Lawrence County on Wednesday.

According to the Neshannock Police Department, the Huntington Bank on the 2600 block of Wilmington Road was robbed at 9:42 a.m.

Officers said the suspect got away before they arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI has been called to help with the investigation.

Anyone with details that could be helpful is asked to call officers at 724-656-9300 or the Tip Line at 724-761-4445.

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