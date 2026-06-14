Pittsburgh restaurant destroyed by fire to sell its building after being unable to reopen

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh restaurant destroyed by fire more than two years ago says it will sell its building.

>>> PHOTOS: Fire rips through row building on Pittsburgh’s North Side, destroying 2 restaurants <<<

Nana’s New York Hot Dogs announced the decision in a social media post Saturday, saying it followed “one obstacle after another” in the effort to reopen.

“Following the passing of Rich, Nana’s husband, the decision was made to sell the building. We are heartbroken that we weren’t able to bring it back the way we had hoped,” the post reads.

Nana’s New York Hot Dogs and El Burro, both restaurants on Federal Street in Pittsburgh’s North Side, were destroyed in an early-morning fire Dec. 19, 2023.

A man and his dog who lived in an upper apartment were displaced.

El Burro’s Federal Street location reopened in October.

Nana’s says it hopes a local buyer can buy the building and reopen it as a hot dog shop “so it can continue to be a part of the community for years to come.”

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