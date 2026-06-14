Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect across Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Venango and Mercer counties until 5:30 p.m.

Severe T-Storm Warning

CLICK HERE TO VIEW INTERACTIVE RADAR

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

Watch Warning Thunderstorm

Scattered thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon through the evening, with severe storms possible. Severe storms could produce damaging winds, lightning and downpours.

Safety Tips - When Severe Weather Strikes

Isolated tornadoes and hail could be possible as well. Make sure to stay weather-aware.

Safety Tips - Severe Weather

Clouds will clear overnight, with temperatures falling into the 50s to start the workweek. Very comfortable air settles in for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low- to mid-70s. Humid conditions will return by the end of the work week, with the chance for scattered thunderstorms Thursday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group