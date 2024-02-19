Beloved businessman dies unexpectedly while riding home from Seven Springs resort

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A beloved Westmoreland County businessman unexpectedly passed away Saturday while on his way home from Seven Springs Resort.

Mark Smail, 62, was a third-generation co-owner of the Smail Auto Group, a family of car dealerships on Route 30 in Westmoreland County.

Smail unexpectedly passed away while riding home from Seven Springs on Saturday.

“I think people are waking up this week and this weekend with a lot of sadness in their hearts,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew. “It’s devastating to hear what happened with Mark Smail over the weekend. His family really is very involved in the community, and it will be a tremendous loss.”

He was the passenger in the car when he became unresponsive, according to the county coroner. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

But more than that, county leaders say he was an incredible philanthropist.

“He’s been a strong supporter of the Westmoreland Food Bank, he’s been a strong supporter of my colleague, Commissioner [Sean] Kertes’ “Grow Westmoreland” and involving more young people in the workforce. He really has touched a lot of lives in this area.”

Kertes agreed.

“Not only as a small business owner will Mark be missed, but also with his compassion and caring and giving to the community as a whole will be a detriment to us all here in Westmoreland county,” Kertes told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

Smail’s daughter, Taylor Smail, posted on Facebook thanking the community for their support on Saturday.

“As many of you have probably heard, we lost the baddest man on the planet today. It was a totally unexpected accident and we are all in complete shock,” she wrote. “I appreciate everyone reaching out and supporting our family through this difficult time. We’ll be taking some time to mourn the loss of the greatest man, I want to thank you all for understanding. We love and miss you so much, Dad.”

Dan DeBone, the President and CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce sent Channel 11 this statement:

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mark Smail’s family, friends, and the entire Smail Automotive team during this difficult time. Mark’s contributions to both the business and local community will be remembered with great admiration and gratitude.

“Mark Smail was not only a successful entrepreneur but also a dedicated community leader who played a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and community development. His impact extended far beyond the business realm, as he was a philanthropist and advocate for community well-being. Through various initiatives and charitable contributions, he worked tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of many, and his absence leaves a void that will be felt across the community.

“Due to Mark’s involvement within our region, he won the Annual Business of the Year Award in 2021. This award is not just about the value and success of the organization but also about how Mark, as a leader, gave back, developing trust and love from the entire region.

“As the President/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, I had the privilege of working closely with Mark. His leadership and vision were invaluable to the business community. In the wake of this tragic loss, the Chamber of Commerce is committed to honoring Mark’s legacy by continuing to support local businesses and promoting the values he stood for. We will work collaboratively with the Smail Automotive team to ensure a smooth transition and uphold the standards of excellence that Mark established.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this profound loss, and we will strive to carry forward his legacy in the spirit of unity and resilience.”

Smail’s visitation is set for Thursday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. in the Our Lady of Grace Church in Greensburg.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Paws Across Pittsburgh Animal Rescue.

