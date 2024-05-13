Local

Second Avenue remains closed while crews repair water main break

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Road Closed Sign

PITTSBURGH — A busy road in Pittsburgh remains closed because of a large water main break.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the break is causing closures around Second Avenue.

Second Avenue is closed between Technology Drive and the Armstrong Tunnel. Brady Street to Second is also closed from Forbes Avenue.

Crews continue to work on the problem. Information will be provided when there is an update.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

