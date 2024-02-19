1 hurt in crash involving train, vehicle in Fayette County

EVERSON, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash involving a train and vehicle in Fayette County on Monday morning.

First responders are in the area of Jones Street in Everson, a 911 dispatcher told Channel 11. So far, no one has been transported to the hospital.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m.

Officials say the train was carrying sand and pipes. The person who was injured was in the vehicle, the dispatcher said.

