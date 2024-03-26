Bicyclist in critical condition after collision with semi-truck in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after a crash between a bicycle and a semi-truck in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to Liberty Avenue at Stanwix Street for a reported semi-truck versus bicyclist collision.

A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and a semi-truck — a semi-cab with a flatbed attached — were stopped side by side at a red light on Liberty Avenue.

The preliminary investigation shows that the vehicles were given a green light when a man riding a bike attempted to cross Stanwix Street in front of them. The semi-truck collided with the cyclist, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The cyclist was taken by medics in critical condition to a local hospital, where he was immediately taken into surgery.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers.

The investigation is ongoing.

