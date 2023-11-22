Local

Bicyclist hospitalized following early-morning crash with vehicle on major Butler County road

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Cranberry Rt 19 bike ax

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a major road in Butler County was shut down early Wednesday morning after a bicyclist was hit by a car.

Butler County 911 tells Channel 11 that the crash happened just before midnight on Route 19 near the turnpike in Cranberry Township.

A Channel 11 crew saw investigators blocking the road, carrying away a bicycle and collecting evidence off the ground.

The crew also noticed significant damage to the windshield of the vehicle.

Officials tell us the bicyclist was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘It’s a devastating loss’: Family, friends remember mother of 2 killed in Washington County crash
  • Car hit by train in Homestead
  • Mike Tomlin announces who will take over duties after Matt Canada firing
  • VIDEO: How to protect yourself from mail theft
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read