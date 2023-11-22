Bicyclist hospitalized following early-morning crash with vehicle on major Butler County road

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of a major road in Butler County was shut down early Wednesday morning after a bicyclist was hit by a car.

Butler County 911 tells Channel 11 that the crash happened just before midnight on Route 19 near the turnpike in Cranberry Township.

A Channel 11 crew saw investigators blocking the road, carrying away a bicycle and collecting evidence off the ground.

The crew also noticed significant damage to the windshield of the vehicle.

Officials tell us the bicyclist was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

