‘It’s a devastating loss’: Family, friends remember mother of 2 killed in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Friends and family of 33-year-old Lacey Dunmire said they are still in shock over her death.

She tragically died early Sunday morning in an accident along Interstate 70 in Buffalo Township.

Authorities said she lost control of her car, it went off the road, hit a tree and her car caught on fire.

Her friend said Dunmire was a beloved mother of two little girls, 8 and 2 years old.

“I just grieve for her daughters as a mother and someone who is also 33,” said Nicolena Alushin. “It’s a devastating loss.”

Nicolena Alushin said they were roommates in Morgantown too. She said Dunmire will be very missed. She added that Dunmire had the biggest heart, was always there for others and was so giving.

“When we lived together in Morgantown, she just took care of us,” said Alushin.

Dunmire was also an esthetician. She loved to travel. Alushin shared on her Facebook page that Dunmire taught her to be her authentic self.

“Lived her life the way she wanted to live and didn’t care what people thought and that was my favorite thing about her,” said Alushin.

