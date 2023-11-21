Local

Mike Tomlin announces who will take over duties after Matt Canada firing

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media after it was announced that offensive coordinator Matt Canada was relieved of his duties.

PITTSBURGH — Hours after announcing that offensive coordinator Matt Canada was relieved of his duties, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced who is leading the offense going forward.

Tomlin said the decision to fire Matt Canada did not come lightly and was his decision alone.

“This is a result-oriented business. To be short, the improvements were not rapid enough or consistent enough for us to proceed,” Tomlin said.

Still, Tomlin said he was “quite confident and excited” for the men who are taking over the duties Canada was responsible for.

Tomlin said coordinating duties are going to running backs coach Eddie Faulkner Jr., while quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan is taking over from a play-calling perspective.

Going forward, Tomlin said he wants to see points and called potential changes within the offense “to be determined.”

