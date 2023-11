PITTSBURGH — A train hit a car in Homestead on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the Amity Street area at 6:05 p.m.

The Munhall Volunteer Fire Company No. 4 shared a photo of the damage.

Officials said everyone got out of the car before the train hit it.

No injuries were reported.

