Bicyclist killed after being hit by pickup truck in Indiana County

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck in Indiana County Wednesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, crews were called to Old Route 119 just north of Chevy Chase Street in White Township just before 5 a.m. on Dec. 27.

The bicyclist was in front of the pickup truck, both traveling south. The pickup truck rear-ended the bike.

The bicyclist, who was an unidentified 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

